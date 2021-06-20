HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in South State by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after buying an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $45,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $44,531,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,023,000 after purchasing an additional 325,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

South State stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. South State Co. has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.