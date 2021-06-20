HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after buying an additional 1,074,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 712.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 201,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151,292 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NJR. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

