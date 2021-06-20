Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Market Cap Reaches $4.99 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $213,765.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00058850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.47 or 0.00743997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00083416 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

