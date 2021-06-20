HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,513 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of HollyFrontier worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HFC opened at $32.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.70. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

