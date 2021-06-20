Honest (HNST) Hits Market Cap of $2.22 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $82,358.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00131561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00177775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,385.50 or 1.00052090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.87 or 0.00839386 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

