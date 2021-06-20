HOQU Hits Market Cap of $360,292.68 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $360,292.68 and $988,245.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HOQU Profile

HQX is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

