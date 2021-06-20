Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.16% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.98 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.29.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

