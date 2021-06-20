Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 229,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,561,000 after buying an additional 36,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $219.92 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $137.97 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

