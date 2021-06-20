H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&R Block in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 530,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 81,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,094,000 after buying an additional 484,536 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in H&R Block by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

