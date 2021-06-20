HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSBC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth about $227,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in HSBC by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 45,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

