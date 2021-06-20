Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

