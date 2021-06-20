Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. CNA Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 62,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $44.59. 218,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,734. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

