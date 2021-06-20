Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Invests $413,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,717,000 after purchasing an additional 434,847 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $132,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.63. 55,414,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,763,281. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $237.35 and a 12-month high of $346.38.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

