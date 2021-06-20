Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Invests $877,000 in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 8,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.