Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings of $2.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $207.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.