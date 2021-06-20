Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Up to $54.43

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.43, but opened at $56.48. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $56.94, with a volume of 6,815 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -376.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 489,750 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,501,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,718,000. 23.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

