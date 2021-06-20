I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.0963

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.82 million and $3,838.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00424141 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017182 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.15 or 0.01038629 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,937,791 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

