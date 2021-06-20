IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $359,110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $149.30 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

