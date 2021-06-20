IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

