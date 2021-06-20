IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 10,999 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1,401.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.66. 1,336,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,131. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.79 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

