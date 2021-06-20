IMA Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brooks Automation worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

