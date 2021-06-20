IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.12. 7,415,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

