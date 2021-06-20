IMA Wealth Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.37. 5,521,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,948. The firm has a market cap of $367.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $285.57 and a 52 week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.