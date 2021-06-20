IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,501 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.62 during midday trading on Friday. 246,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,355. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64.

