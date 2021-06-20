IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 211 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $367.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,009,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,950. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $364.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

