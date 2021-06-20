IMA Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Datadog by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $303,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at $731,671. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,221,441 shares of company stock worth $102,902,743. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,682. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

