Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) vs. Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Critical Comparison

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunovant and Cullinan Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$107.43 million ($1.22) -9.20 Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A -$51.80 million ($5.48) -4.64

Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullinan Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -28.42% -27.03% Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Immunovant and Cullinan Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 4 8 0 2.67 Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Immunovant currently has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 236.15%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus target price of $51.75, indicating a potential upside of 103.42%. Given Immunovant’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Immunovant on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

