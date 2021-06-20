Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

PI opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.83.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $29,575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

