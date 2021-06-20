Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.34). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,941 shares of company stock worth $1,283,760 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $13,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 796,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 570,103 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 399.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 691,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 553,005 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,598,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,923,501. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

