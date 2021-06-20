Insider Buying: Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) CEO Acquires $495,616.00 in Stock

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $56.88 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after buying an additional 49,505 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after buying an additional 159,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

