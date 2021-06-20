Insider Buying: TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Purchases $179,200.00 in Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TSR stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. TSR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a P/E ratio of -132.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.55.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About TSR

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

