Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,511.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,543.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,378.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

