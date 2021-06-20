Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $92,575.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $92,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $86,380.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $97,685.00.

Shares of KTOS opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 235,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,867 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

