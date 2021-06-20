Insider Selling: Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Sells 1,858 Shares of Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nathan Olmstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LOGI. DA Davidson increased their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Logitech International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

