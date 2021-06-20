Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.94.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,962,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

