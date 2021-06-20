Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) vs. Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Head-To-Head Survey

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Moxian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Moxian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $1.88 billion 1.44 $36.86 million $0.41 70.89 Moxian $950,000.00 236.58 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 3.14% 7.98% 3.20% Moxian N/A -280.67% -94.58%

Volatility and Risk

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and Moxian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Moxian on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting. It also provides cloud solution, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, IoT/M2M, IIJ cloud exchange, IIJ cloud integration, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange, and IIJ cloud integration solutions; mail hosting and security, Web hosting and security, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration solutions; IoT services and solutions; and industry specific solution. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ private cloud, IIJ GIO DB advanced, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as IIJ data center services. Further, it provides prepaid SIM cards; PrimeSeat, a streaming software for PC; and ATM services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

