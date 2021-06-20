iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after buying an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,506,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

