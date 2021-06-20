iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,716 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $19,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 149,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 233,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 116,229 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.98. 300,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.48.

