iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.66% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 157,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2,894.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,451 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKE traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 60,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

