iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,322 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $111.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $118.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

