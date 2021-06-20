iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.0% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.68 on Friday, reaching $416.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,290,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,625. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $300.11 and a 52-week high of $425.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

