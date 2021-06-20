iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Lido Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,928 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $102,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after buying an additional 236,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 215,603 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.60. 2,535,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

