Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

ITI opened at $7.37 on Friday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $308.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757 over the last ninety days. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Iteris by 44.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

