Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 472,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $24,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Jabil by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jabil by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,251. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

JBL opened at $55.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

