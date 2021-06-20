Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JREIF opened at $5,600.00 on Friday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4,777.00 and a 52 week high of $5,600.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,600.00.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

