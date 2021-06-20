Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JREIF opened at $5,600.00 on Friday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4,777.00 and a 52 week high of $5,600.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,600.00.
