Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22nd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.41 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

