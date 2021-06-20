Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading Down 39.9% Over Last 7 Days

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $28,532.36 and $8,040.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.92 or 0.00750896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00083305 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.