Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0019 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $42,211.95 and approximately $8,413.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00057062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00024098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.69 or 0.00727343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00043045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

