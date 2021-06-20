JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Given Buy Rating at National Securities

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Securities in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $132.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. National Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Shares of YY stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. 1,250,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,572. JOYY has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after buying an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

