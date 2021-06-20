JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Nomura in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $148.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 118.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Get JOYY alerts:

NASDAQ:YY opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. JOYY has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that JOYY will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JOYY by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 89.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in JOYY by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.